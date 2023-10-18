Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,096,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956,474 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 8.06% of Accolade worth $82,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,893,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,743,000 after acquiring an additional 259,910 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 5.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,738,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,523,000 after acquiring an additional 279,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,427,000 after acquiring an additional 328,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Accolade by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after acquiring an additional 660,132 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Stock Performance

Accolade stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.09 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accolade

Accolade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.