Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 16,662 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,189 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,662 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.08% of American Express worth $99,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,091 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $152.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.47 and a 200-day moving average of $161.48. The company has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a one year low of $132.21 and a one year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

