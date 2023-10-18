Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 255,780 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,780 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.99% of Churchill Downs worth $103,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 5.8% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 5.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

CHDN opened at $113.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.84. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.31.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

