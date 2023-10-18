Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Littelfuse worth $92,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 900,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 690,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,986,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $235.91 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.42 and a 12 month high of $309.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.09.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.20). Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

