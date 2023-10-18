Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.69% of Entegris worth $114,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Entegris by 58.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Entegris by 341.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Down 0.5 %

ENTG stock opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.83. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Entegris

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.