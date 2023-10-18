Brown Advisory Inc. Has $111.08 Million Stock Holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,510,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,227 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $111,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533,182 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,011 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,592 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,438,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,589 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $1,333,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 672,330 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,358 over the last three months. 71.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $236.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.54 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

Mister Car Wash Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

