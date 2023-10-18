Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,231,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 6.02% of Phreesia worth $100,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 160.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Phreesia by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 27.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $34,131.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $32,738.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 745,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $34,131.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,387 shares of company stock worth $598,021. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.15.

PHR stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.52%. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

