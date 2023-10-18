Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.46% of WEX worth $113,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WEX by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after buying an additional 1,594,294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,840,000 after purchasing an additional 39,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $195.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.79 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.15.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other WEX news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEX news, Director James R. Groch bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.00 per share, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,357 shares of company stock worth $1,181,161 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

