Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,941 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $98,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,557,000 after purchasing an additional 266,154 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 543.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 206,913 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 760,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.