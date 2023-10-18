Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,594,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 5.17% of NeoGenomics worth $105,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $846,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 80.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 36,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.16. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.13.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $146.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.22 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. Analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

