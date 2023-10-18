American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

American Lithium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLI opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. American Lithium has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Lithium

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American Lithium during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Lithium during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

