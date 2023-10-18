Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0131 on Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $89.62 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay’s launch date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,859,979,695 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy Pay (ACH) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used in the Alchemy Pay ecosystem, a hybrid crypto and fiat payment gateway. The platform integrates with mainstream systems to facilitate transactions with a mix of cryptocurrency and fiat payments. ACH is used for transaction fees, staking, rewards, and as a payment option. Alchemy Pay was co-founded by John Tan and Molly Zheng, combining expertise in payment systems and blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

