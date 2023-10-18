ASD One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.52 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $34.40 million and $1.52 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASD has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00020371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014806 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,404.54 or 1.00049063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013023 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002234 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05223872 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,501,166.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.