Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.27.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,948 shares of company stock worth $9,431,332. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

