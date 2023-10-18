Tobam Sells 236 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tobam decreased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.68.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DRI opened at $140.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.33 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 35,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.85, for a total transaction of $6,020,503.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,828,996.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at $8,163,110.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 35,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.85, for a total value of $6,020,503.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,828,996.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,908 shares of company stock valued at $23,931,621. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Further Reading

