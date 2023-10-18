Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 53,603 Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 34.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 644.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

RPRX opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.52 million. Analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 827,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,420,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

