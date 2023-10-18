Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Intuit by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,032,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 5.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTU shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

INTU stock opened at $538.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.88. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

