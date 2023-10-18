Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Raised by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 39,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 8,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.69.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

