Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Declares Dividend of $0.66

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6644 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRGLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.38) to GBX 880 ($10.75) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,230 ($15.02) to GBX 1,280 ($15.63) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 875 ($10.69) to GBX 900 ($10.99) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 706 ($8.62) to GBX 711 ($8.68) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $939.20.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

