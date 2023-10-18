The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Diverse Income Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON DIVI opened at GBX 78.15 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £248.92 million and a P/E ratio of -438.89. The Diverse Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 76.50 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 97 ($1.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Diverse Income Trust

In related news, insider Andrew L. C. Bell bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £41,000 ($50,079.39). Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

The Diverse Income Trust Company Profile

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

