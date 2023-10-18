Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Declares $0.28 Annual Dividend

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

In other news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO David C. Sims bought 6,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $56,343.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 181,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

