Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Brunswick has raised its dividend by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Brunswick has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brunswick to earn $9.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average of $81.46.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 5.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Brunswick by 4.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

