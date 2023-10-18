Cooke & Bieler LP Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,177 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.49% of FirstCash worth $20,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,085,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in FirstCash by 1.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $3,506,472.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,820,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,833,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,833 shares of company stock valued at $34,110,278. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $105.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.06. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.59 and a 52-week high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.77.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.44 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.06%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

