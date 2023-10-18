Cooke & Bieler LP Has $1.75 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,218,963 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,210,004,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48,406.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,762,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $732,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,959 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $536.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $497.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.11. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.70.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

