iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

