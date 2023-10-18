National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $25,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,041,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 84.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group stock opened at $480.00 on Wednesday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.00 and a 12-month high of $488.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $452.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.20.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

