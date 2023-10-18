Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Purchased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,860 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 5.98% of Stoneridge worth $31,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 49.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,049,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after acquiring an additional 677,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,046,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after purchasing an additional 122,481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,451,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

SRI opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86.

Insider Activity

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $266.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stoneridge news, insider Rajaey Kased acquired 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,803.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $87,179.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,579.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRI. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

