Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 867,138 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 867,138 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

