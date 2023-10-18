Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 950 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.85% of H.B. Fuller worth $32,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the third quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at about $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, CAO Traci L. Jensen sold 22,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,628,729.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $384,750.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,741.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Traci L. Jensen sold 22,789 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,628,729.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,576 shares in the company, valued at $755,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $62.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $900.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Profile

(Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.