Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.09.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 908,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,990,577. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $608.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $561.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

