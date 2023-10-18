Americana Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMAT. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMAT stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Meta Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Meta Materials ( NASDAQ:MMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Meta Materials had a negative net margin of 4,792.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

