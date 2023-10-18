Americana Partners LLC Invests $280,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,483 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

