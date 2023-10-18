Americana Partners LLC Reduces Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after acquiring an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 659.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $300,695,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after buying an additional 1,770,854 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

