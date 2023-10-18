Americana Partners LLC Sells 7,644 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,631 shares of company stock valued at $16,925,283. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Get Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.