Americana Partners LLC Buys New Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.06.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $200.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.31 and a 200-day moving average of $228.01. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $312.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

