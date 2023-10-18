DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOCU

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.