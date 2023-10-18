Americana Partners LLC Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,489 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $5,602,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $4,046,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.09.

SAP stock opened at $130.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.84. The company has a market capitalization of $153.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $145.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

