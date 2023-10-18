Americana Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.60.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $212.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $204.73 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.94 and a 200 day moving average of $242.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

