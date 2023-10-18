Americana Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $601,174.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,408. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $298.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.72 and a 200 day moving average of $229.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.29. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.44 and a 12 month high of $357.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.83.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

