MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $24,276,860,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife stock opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

