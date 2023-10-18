Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 86000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Niobay Metals Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.24.

Niobay Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Niobay Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mining properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium and tantalum deposits. It holds interests in the James Bay project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Crevier niobium and tantalum project that covers 83 contiguous concessions covering a total of 4,645 hectares located to the north of Girardville, in the Lac Saint-Jean region, province of Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Niobay Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niobay Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.