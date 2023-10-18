Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Down 3.1%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 85,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 211,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 34.85% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.
Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.
