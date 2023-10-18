Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Down 3.1%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 85,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 211,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Gogoro Stock Up 4.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 34.85% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogoro

Gogoro Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGR. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gogoro by 79.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 8,502,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,238 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Gogoro in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gogoro by 1,344.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 57,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogoro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

