Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Up 7%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.01 and last traded at $34.80. Approximately 1,213,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,828,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,662,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 33.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 599.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 118,737 shares during the period. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

