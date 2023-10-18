Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.22. 1,932,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 5,968,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America downgraded Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.22.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 159.90%. The firm had revenue of $668.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 256.7% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 18,240,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,344 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Clarivate by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $64,910,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth $31,435,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clarivate by 39.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,481,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,589,000 after buying an additional 3,822,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

