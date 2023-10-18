AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Up 7.3%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.41. Approximately 119,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 436,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $678.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.57 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 41.42% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AMC Networks by 78.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AMC Networks by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Stories

