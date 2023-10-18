Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Shares Up 8.2%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) traded up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.58. 1,083,196 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,018,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $645.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

In other news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $39,295.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after purchasing an additional 97,570 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

