Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.42

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 9118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.90 price target on the stock.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IFS

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $412.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intercorp Financial Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 111.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 109.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter.

About Intercorp Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.