Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.10

Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.10 and last traded at C$12.15, with a volume of 10150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.26.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$116.51 million, a P/E ratio of 204.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.56.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.84 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Announces Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,250.00%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

