Medicure (CVE:MPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.70

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 1176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$17.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Medicure (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.99 million for the quarter. Medicure had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Medicure Inc. will post 0.1261128 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

