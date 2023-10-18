accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $551.00

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 551 ($6.73) and last traded at GBX 583.64 ($7.13), with a volume of 33464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.21).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACSO

accesso Technology Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of £249.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 666.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 706.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

In other accesso Technology Group news, insider Steve Brown acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.70) per share, for a total transaction of £3,150 ($3,847.56). Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.