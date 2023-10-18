accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $551.00

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 551 ($6.73) and last traded at GBX 583.64 ($7.13), with a volume of 33464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.21).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.
In other accesso Technology Group news, insider Steve Brown acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.70) per share, for a total transaction of £3,150 ($3,847.56). Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.
accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.
